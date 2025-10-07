Sen. Jinggoy files 4 counts of perjury vs Brice Hernandez over ‘false testimonies’

Senator Jinggoy Estrada on Tuesday filed four counts of perjury against whistleblower Brice Hernandez, accusing him of repeatedly lying under oath during congressional investigations into alleged corruption in government flood control projects.

In an ambush interview, Estrada said the charges stem from Hernandez’s testimonies before both the House Committee on Public Works and the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, where the latter linked Estrada to alleged anomalies and a 30% kickback scheme involving infrastructure projects.

“[These] are statements made by Brice Hernandez before the House, the Infra Comm, during the hearings, as well as his statements during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee,” Estrada’s legal counsel, Atty. Bianca Soriano told reporters.

According to Estrada and his legal team, the four perjury charges are based on the following alleged false statements by Hernandez including his allegation of a 30% kickback received by Sen. Estrada from flood control projects; claims that Beng Ramos was a staff member of Estrada; use of a fake Senate-issued ID by Hernandez to enter establishments like Okada Manila and other casinos; as well as his denial of involvement in the anomalous flood control projects, despite what Estrada claims is strong evidence of Hernandez being the “mastermind.”

Estrada also cited a specific incident involving Hernandez’s statement that a certain Mina Jose visited Estrada’s office to offer project commitments, an event the senator says never happened.

“Yung in-insinuate niya na may pumuntang babae, si Mina Jose sa aking tanggapan at nagbibigay daw ng commitment. But it turned out, hindi naman sa akin pumunta -- sa ibang opisina. So, talagang makikita mo na talagang habitual liar itong Brice Hernandez,” Estrada said.

Estrada believes Hernandez was only retaliating after being cited for contempt and detained by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee during a previous hearing.

“I was instrumental in citing him for contempt kaya nakulong siya. Kaya siguro, the next day, kung anu-anong kasinungalingan ang pinagsasabi niya, at dinamay pa ako,” Estrada said.

Estrada expressed strong confidence in the perjury case, noting that much of Hernandez’s testimony was made publicly during televised hearings.

“Makikita ng taong bayan na napakasinungaling nitong taong ito (the public would really see that this man is a blatant liar),” he added.

When asked about recent developments in the Senate, including the resignation of Senator Ping Lacson as chair of the Blue Ribbon Committee, Estrada said he remains committed to participating in hearings regardless of who leads the committee.

“Of course, I will still participate regardless of whoever is the new chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee. No one is indispensable,” he said.

Estrada also commented on pending invitations for future hearings, hinting that House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Rep. Zaldy Co, and other figures may still be summoned to clarify their roles.

Estrada reiterated his innocence regarding the alleged 30% kickback. He emphasized that no direct evidence links him to any corrupt transactions.

“Tinuro niya si Henry Alcantara. Pero nung nag-testify si Henry Alcantara, binanggit yung pangalan ko, pero sinabi niya wala akong transaksyon—wala siyang transaksyon sa akin. So paano siya magbibigay ng pera sa akin kung wala siyang transaksyon sa akin? Pangatlo, sinabi ni Alcantara, tinuro niya si Usec. Bernardo na si Usec. Bernardo ang nakikipag-usap sa mga politiko. Hindi naman binanggit ni Usec. Bernardo yung aking pangalan noong nakarang hearing,” he noted.

Estrada labeled the accusations as “double and triple hearsay,” lamentingthat he was being targeted due to past controversies.

“I am the most vulnerable among all the senators because of my past issues.”

When asked if the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) hearings should be live-streamed for public transparency, Estrada said the decision rests with Justice Andy Reyes, the official leading the proceedings.