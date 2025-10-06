P375K worth of shabu seized, suspect arrested in Cabanatuan buy-bust

Around P375,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized during a buy-bust operation in Purok Malinis, Barangay Barrera on October 5, 2025, authorities said. The operation also resulted in the arrest of a suspected drug personality.

Cabanatuan City Police operatives conducted the buy-bust, where a poseur-buyer purchased one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing shabu, weighing approximately 0.20 grams, from a 35-year-old suspect.

A protective search of the suspect uncovered an additional heat-sealed sachet containing approximately 55 grams of shabu. The total confiscated evidence amounted to an estimated 55.20 grams, with a standard drug value of P375,360.

The arrested individual is now in the custody of Cabanatuan City Police Station and will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.