Morissette at 15: The Phoenix rises with 'Ember'

When the lights dim at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on October 28, 2025, the roar of the crowd will mark the return of one of OPM’s most extraordinary voices. Morissette—hailed as Asia’s Phoenix—takes center stage for Ember, a grand celebration of her 15th year in music. More than just a concert, Ember is a reflection of a journey defined by resilience, artistry, and an undying flame that continues to inspire millions.

A Monumental Year

2025 has been nothing short of transformative for Morissette. She made her feature film debut in Song of the Fireflies, proving that her talent extends well beyond the concert stage. Her soaring rendition of “Golden” for Netflix’s Kpop Demon Hunters became a viral sensation, showcasing her versatility and reaffirming her international appeal. From Manila to global stages, Morissette has carried Filipino artistry with pride, and Ember now brings her home to the iconic Araneta for her first solo concert there since 2018.

Ember’s Promise

Helmed by renowned music director Troy Laureta, the show promises a fusion of spectacular arrangements and intimate storytelling. The setlist will trace her 15-year journey—spanning early hits, fan favorites, and perhaps once-in-a-lifetime renditions that may never be staged again. Surprises are in store, with hints of special collaborations that will make the night even more unforgettable. Opening the show are indie-folk storytellers The Ridleys, ensuring the evening bridges generations of Filipino music.

Tickets, ranging from ₱999 to ₱9,499, have been in hot demand since release. A newly added Patron A section brings fans closer to the action, while VIP and SVIP packages offer exclusive perks such as signed memorabilia and soundcheck access. For the fans who have walked with Morissette all these years, Ember is both a gift and a milestone.

The Phoenix Flame

From overcoming storms—both literal and personal—to rising higher with each new opportunity, Morissette embodies the spirit of the phoenix she’s often compared to. Ember is not only a concert; it is a testament to survival, reinvention, and love—an assurance that her flame will continue to burn brighter for years to come.

On October 28, when the curtains rise and the first note soars through Araneta, it will be more than a performance. It will be a declaration: Morissette’s story, her voice, and her fire are far from finished.