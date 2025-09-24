Palace vows swift completion of unfinished classrooms

The government is vowing to fast-track the repair of more than 1,000 unfinished or unusable classrooms across the country after an audit revealed they were either incomplete or built with substandard materials.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed officials to expedite the rehabilitation of the classrooms so they can be used by students as soon as possible, said Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro.

The move comes after the Department of Education reported that over 1,000 classrooms, which were turned over by the Department of Public Works and Highways, were unusable despite being funded by taxpayer money.

Castro said the Marcos administration is “deeply frustrated” by the discovery of the defective projects, calling them a betrayal of the public trust. She said the president has also ordered an investigation into possible corruption related to the stalled infrastructure.

“If repairs are necessary, they must be carried out promptly,” Castro said. “Public funds spent on these projects would be wasted otherwise.”