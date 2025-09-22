DILG condemns violent agitators as 99% of protest actions were peaceful

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Monday said the 21 September protest actions were “generally peaceful,” even as he condemned the violent actions of a small group that attempted to sow disorder during demonstrations in Metro Manila.

“Gusto kong ipaabot na 99 percent ng protest very peaceful at may karapatan silang magpahayag. I respect that, and even the President is indignant to the situation,” he said. Remulla affirmed that government fully respects the constitutional right of Filipinos to stage peaceful assemblies, echoing the stand of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on upholding freedom of expression, provided it is exercised within the bounds of the law.

At the same time, he stressed that law enforcement will not tolerate attempts to disrupt peace and public safety. He cited incidents in Mendiola, where masked protesters hurled rocks and molotov cocktails at police officers, and near Ayala Bridge, where a group tried to provoke authorities by throwing rocks and setting a truck on fire.

“May 1 percent na nanggugulo. Hindi namin papayagan na masira ang pangalan ng protestang ito dahil sa kanila. May karapatan ang lahat na magprotesta, pero ang manggugulo hindi namin pwede payagan ‘yan,” Remulla emphasized.

He added that “it came to a point na nagbabatuhan ng molotov at yung mga pulis natin umiiwas lang. May isang pulis na muntik tamaan. At that point, we had to push them back but still use maximum tolerance kahit pinagbabato na ang mga pulis.”

Metro Manila police chief P/Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, for his part, explained why the Mendiola rioters wore masks — “to hide their identity.” “The rioters wanted to hide their faces to avoid accountability,” he said. Aberin added the rioters might have been influenced by a rapper “to do what they did and to wear what they wore.” The rapper was among the performers at the Luneta rally.

P/Maj. Hazel Asilo, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) spokesperson, said a total of 114 rioters were apprehended and they are still conducting an investigation into whether the rioters were paid, given orders, or acted on their own. Charges of arson, assault upon a person in authority, and illegal assembly are being prepared. She added that police are coordinating with the intelligence community to determine whether similar attempts will be carried out again.

According to reports, about 40 police officers were wounded while evading projectiles. Nineteen protesters, believed to be minors aged 15 to 17, were also apprehended. Police immediately coordinated with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to ensure proper protocols in handling the minors.

Despite the confrontation, Remulla assured the public that law enforcement will continue to observe maximum tolerance and respect the right to assembly while taking firm action against those who exploit protests to incite violence.