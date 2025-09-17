UK defense minister reinforces maritime ties with Phl

The Philippine Navy welcomed Lord Vernon Coaker, the United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Defense, during a courtesy visit to Navy Headquarters at Naval Station Jose Andrada in Manila on Tuesday.

The visit underscored the strengthening of bilateral defense relations between the Philippines and the United Kingdom, coinciding with the port visit of Her Majesty’s Ship (HMS) Richmond (F239), a Royal Navy frigate currently docked in Manila.

Lord Coaker and his delegation were received by Vice Admiral Jose Ma Ambrosio Ezpeleta, Flag Officer in Command of the Philippine Navy.

The two leaders held discussions focused on reinforcing defense cooperation, joint maritime engagements, and shared security priorities in the Indo-Pacific.

“We stand firmly with you with respect to freedom of navigation,” Lord Coaker affirmed, emphasizing the UK’s continued support for upholding international maritime law and ensuring peace and stability in the region.

The dialogue highlighted ongoing collaboration between the Philippine and UK navies, with both sides exploring new avenues for partnership. These include joint naval exercises, defense capability development, and enhanced interoperability to address evolving regional challenges.

Navy Public Affairs Chief Captain Benjo Negranza said the visit and port call demonstrate the growing strategic value of the Philippines-UK defense partnership, founded on mutual respect, shared democratic values, and a commitment to a rules-based maritime order.