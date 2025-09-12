Senators hail milestone as e-governance act passes

Senator Win Gatchalian on Friday lauded the enactment of the E-Governance Act, a landmark measure mandating the digitalization of government processes, calling it a “game-changer” in improving public service delivery and promoting transparency.

Gatchalian, one of the co-authors of the law, said the new policy institutionalizes a secure and centralized digital system that will allow Filipinos to access government services anytime and anywhere, especially benefiting residents in remote areas and persons with disabilities.

“Sa pamamagitan ng bagong batas na ito, mas magiging madali at maaasahan ang mga serbisyong ibinibigay ng gobyerno para sa ating mga kababayan (Through this new law, government services for our fellow citizens will become easier to access and more reliable),” said Gatchalian, who co-authored the measure.

“Paiigtingin din nito ang transparency sa pagpapatupad ng iba’t ibang programa ng pamahalaan (It will also strengthen transparency in the implementation of various government programs),” he added.

The E-Governance Act aims to streamline bureaucratic procedures by enabling end-to-end digital transactions, reducing the need for face-to-face interactions and manual paperwork. This shift, Gatchalian noted, will cut costs for citizens, who often need to travel and line up at various government offices to process documents or avail of services.

“Inaasahan ding makakatipid ang ating mga kababayan na nangangailangan ng serbisyo mula sa gobyerno (Our fellow citizens who need government services are also expected to save money),” he added.

As Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Gatchalian highlighted that the digitalization of government systems is also a critical step toward curbing corruption, as it reduces opportunities for red tape and under-the-table dealings.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano said the newly enacted law will streamline systems, enhance government transparency, and improve access to public services across the country.

Cayetano said the measure, recently signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., will make government more efficient, connected, and accessible, resulting in “more time, more trust, and more dignity” for ordinary Filipinos.

“Technology can modernize government, but guided by purpose, it can truly uplift lives,” he added.

He likewise noted that the law, when paired with the recently passed Konektadong Pinoy Law, can ensure that digital transformation is inclusive, reaching even the most remote communities and marginalized sectors.

The E-Governance Law is part of the Marcos administration’s broader push to digitalize government services, reduce red tape, and bring public offices closer to the people through online platforms.

It is aligned with the government’s vision of a more responsive, inclusive, and efficient bureaucracy capable of meeting the needs of a modern society.

Implementation of the E-Governance Act is expected to begin shortly, with various government agencies tasked to integrate and harmonize their digital infrastructure under the guidance of a central e-governance framework.

The law is seen as a major step in modernizing public administration and enhancing government accountability in the digital age.