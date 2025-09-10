SBMA operations group tops P1B in revenue

Subic Bay Freeport – The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Port Operations Group has achieved a milestone by recording ₱1.023 billion in revenue earnings from January to July of 2025.

According to Senior Deputy Administrator (SDA) Ronnie R. Yambao, the said figure represents a 4.8 percent increase compared to the ₱976 million revenue earned for the same period in 2024.

He added that the revenue milestone can be attributed to the 18 percent increase in importation of containerized cargoes of assorted food products and agricultural products, as well as a 2.6 percent increase in exportation of containerized cargoes.

Yambao also noted the increase in cargo handling services due to a surge of non-containerized cargo (dry bulk) such as rice, which is up by 437 percent, and timber, which is up by 18 percent. He added that this also includes payment of SBMA shares from joint venture partners, cargo handling and miscellaneous tariff adjustments, and efficient management of port operations.

A projected ₱1.75 billion in revenue earnings is being eyed by the SBMA by the end of 2025, higher by 2.77 percent from the previous year’s ₱1.706 billion.

“This will be realized by the policies approved by the SBMA Board of Directors, increasing trade volume growth through aggressive global and domestic marketing campaigns and creating alliances with local and international ports around the world,” Yambao said.

The Operations Group has committed to generate ₱3 billion in revenue earnings by 2030, and ₱10 billion by 2050, taking advantage of the national government’s thrust to bolster high-impact investments through the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) by port expansion projects and other Green Initiatives.

“In fact the Government has already appropriated ₱100M budget to procure Shore Power Connection Facility in this premier port. This is coupled by the DOTR’s aggressive support in the implementation of the Subic Clark Manila Batangas Railway Project with the assistance of the USAID and other financing institutions,” he added.