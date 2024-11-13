Bloodless drug war intensifies

The Department of Justice (DoJ) and other government agencies have strengthened their stance against illegal drugs, emphasizing a bloodless approach.

The government has acknowledged the growing danger and criminality linked to illegal drug use and the urgent need to eliminate it from society as quickly as possible.

In response, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla has pledged to intensify the DoJ’s efforts in the fight against illegal drugs by enhancing collaboration with other government and law enforcement agencies.

Before this, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. met with officials of the DoJ, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and Philippine National Police (PNP) to formulate strategies on strengthening the fight against dangerous drugs and other illicit substances.

To recall, a report submitted by the PNP to President Marcos revealed that the total number of crimes recorded from 1 July 2022 to 31 January 2024 dropped to 324,368 — 10.66 percent lower than the 363,075 crimes logged from 1 December 2020 to 30 June 2022.

The number of drug-related crimes has decreased, marking a significant victory in the current administration’s fight against dangerous drugs.

The DoJ remains committed to sustaining this progress, vowing to continuously find more effective ways to combat those responsible for these crimes.

Remulla vowed to intensify the fight against illegal drugs without compromising human rights and respect for the dignity of every individual as emphasized by President Marcos in a previous State of the Nation Address that extermination was never part of the administration’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

He also promised to give his full support to the DILG call to focus the anti-illegal drug campaign on the supply side rather than the consumer side.

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has been ordered to expedite the transfer of high-profile drug offenders to regional prisons to curb the alleged ongoing production of illicit substances within the national penitentiary.

“Speed up the planned transfer of illegal drug convicts to our regional prisons, you have our full support,” Remulla directed BuCor Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr.

“The DoJ pledges to continue stepping up its collaborative efforts with other government agencies to combat illegal drugs and keep our communities safe. Let me take this opportunity to reiterate that the DoJ is one with the present administration’s bloodless drug war and we will always bring our A game in fighting the drug menace by steadfastly upholding the rule of law,” Remulla said.