Adventure awaits: When fun ‘comes with the Territory’

Nothing compares to the thrill of exploring uncharted territory. On a Saturday morning, I answered the call of friends for an overnight staycation in Batangas. Setting out solo, I relied on Google Maps for directions.

I hit the South Luzon Expressway, breezed through Star Toll, and exited toward Lipa City. Thanks to the Ford Territory Titanium’s impressive 12-inch LED display and eight-speaker sound system, navigating was a breeze. Features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alerts, forward collision warning and lane departure assistance made the journey smooth and safe.