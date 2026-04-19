Ford Phl cuts prices

Ford Motor Company Philippines has lined up a fresh round of discounts this April, with lower entry costs and financing deals spread across its passenger and SUV lineup.
The offers cover several nameplates, including the Ranger, Everest, Territory Hybrid, Explorer and Mustang Mach-E. Buyers can choose between straight cash discounts, reduced downpayments, or zero-interest plans, depending on the model.
One of the highlights is the Territory Hybrid Titanium X. It now carries a P50,000 discount, or a low all-in downpayment of P89,000. The hybrid crossover has gained steady attention since its launch last year, mainly due to its fuel-saving setup and roomy cabin. It uses a self-charging system, so drivers do not need to plug in. Energy builds up through braking and regular driving.
The base Territory Trend still starts at P1,399,000, with a monthly estimate of P29,352 under current promos.
At the other end of the lineup, the Mustang Mach-E gets one of the biggest cuts this month. The all-electric SUV now comes with a P500,000 discount, bringing the starting price down to P2,999,000. Buyers can also opt for a zero percent interest plan with 50 percent down over five years.
Ford Philippines said the deals aim to ease the cost of ownership at a time when buyers remain cautious about big purchases.
“We recognize the need to make mobility more accessible, especially during these challenging times,” Byron Daquil, director for retail marketing and business growth at Ford Philippines, said.
The Everest range also receives several adjustments. The Titanium+ 4x2 variant gets a P110,000 discount. Buyers may also choose a bundled 5-Star Care Package instead, which includes a five-year warranty, scheduled service plan, and roadside assistance, along with a P70,000 discount.
The Everest Trend sits as a more affordable entry point with a P79,000 downpayment offer or a monthly estimate of P39,107. The Sport variant, meanwhile, carries a P60,000 discount, with more deals available at dealerships.
Pickup buyers are not left out. The Ranger Sport comes with a P180,000 discount. Those looking for lower upfront costs can choose an all-in down payment of P59,000 for the 4x2 or P69,000 for the 4x4. The Ranger XLS also joins the promo list, with a P99,000 down payment or a monthly estimate of P28,932.
For those aiming higher in the lineup, the Explorer 2.3L Limited EcoBoost offers a P1,000,000 discount. Another option is a zero percent interest plan with 20 percent down over 60 months.
The latest campaign shows how carmakers continue to adjust pricing and payment schemes to keep buyers interested. With fuel costs and daily expenses still on people’s minds, flexible terms now play a bigger role in the decision to buy.