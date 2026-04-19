Ford Phl cuts prices

One of the highlights is the Territory Hybrid Titanium X. It now carries a P50,000 discount, or a low all-in downpayment of P89,000. The hybrid crossover has gained steady attention since its launch last year, mainly due to its fuel-saving setup and roomy cabin. It uses a self-charging system, so drivers do not need to plug in. Energy builds up through braking and regular driving.

The base Territory Trend still starts at P1,399,000, with a monthly estimate of P29,352 under current promos.

At the other end of the lineup, the Mustang Mach-E gets one of the biggest cuts this month. The all-electric SUV now comes with a P500,000 discount, bringing the starting price down to P2,999,000. Buyers can also opt for a zero percent interest plan with 50 percent down over five years.