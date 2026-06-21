Ford Territory leads small SUV hybrid sales

The model was launched in August 2025. It reached 1,000 units sold in a little over three months and ended its launch year with 1,645 units.

Pedro Simoes, managing director of Ford Philippines, said the result showed strong interest from Filipino customers in electrified mobility. He also credited Ford dealers and customers for the model’s early market performance.

The Territory Hybrid uses a 1.5-liter dedicated hybrid engine paired with a two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission and a lithium-ion NCM high-voltage battery.

The full hybrid system combines a gasoline engine and electric motor to improve fuel use and driving response, especially in stop-and-go city traffic.

Ford lists the Territory Hybrid’s fuel economy at 19.6 kilometers per liter, with a possible range of up to 1,000 kilometers per tank.

During the Department of Energy’s 2025 Fuel Eco-Run, the model recorded 23.71 kilometers per liter.

The hybrid powertrain produces 150 PS from the engine and 218 PS from the electric motor. It also delivers 230 Nm of engine torque and 315 Nm of electric torque.