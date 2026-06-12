Ford extends June discounts

The Ford Ranger comes with savings of up to P340,000 or an all-in down payment of P59,000. The Everest is offered with savings of up to P180,000 or an all-in down payment of P69,000. Select Everest Titanium+ purchases also come with the Ford 5-Star Care Package.

For electrified models, the Mustang Mach-E is available with savings of up to P600,000 or 0 percent interest with a 50 percent down payment for 60 months.

The Territory Hybrid Trend now carries P40,000 cash savings or a P79,000 all-in down payment, while the Territory Hybrid Titanium X comes with P50,000 savings or an P89,000 all-in down payment.

Ford is also offering deals on the Ranger Raptor, Ranger Wildtrak, Bronco and Explorer.

The company will hold a Father’s Day Weekend activity at Ford dealerships nationwide from 18 to 21 June, with test drives, prizes and family activities. Its mobile showroom will also visit Bayawan City, Negros Oriental, from 15 to 18 June.