Ford takes test drives to Antique

Ford Motor Company Philippines has brought its mobile showroom to Antique as part of a regional roadshow that aims to reach potential buyers outside traditional dealership locations.
The mobile showroom is currently operating at Robinsons Antique until 26 April. Visitors can inspect vehicles, speak with product representatives, test drive selected models, and access promotional offers during the event.
Three vehicles are available for test drives at the site. These include the Ford Territory Hybrid, the Ford Everest Sport, and the Ford Ranger Wildtrak.
Ford placed strong attention on the Territory Hybrid during the roadshow. The hybrid SUV combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor and carries a claimed fuel economy figure of 19.6 kilometers per liter under laboratory testing conditions. Ford said the vehicle can travel up to 1,000 kilometers on a full tank under controlled conditions.
The Everest Sport, a seven-seater SUV, is also part of the lineup aimed at families and long-distance travelers. The Ranger Wildtrak, meanwhile, targets buyers looking for a pickup with added driver-assist systems and daily usability.
According to Mark Parulan, marketing director of Ford Philippines, the company wants to make its vehicles more accessible to customers who may not live near a dealership.
After its Antique run, the mobile showroom will continue to other parts of the Visayas in May. Scheduled stops include Kalibo in Aklan and Kabankalan in Negros Occidental.