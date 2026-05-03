Territory Hybrid finds early buyers

The company said the vehicle can deliver a combined fuel economy of up to 19.6 kilometers per liter, based on laboratory testing under controlled conditions.

Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on driving habits, road conditions, weather and vehicle maintenance.

As a full hybrid, the Territory Hybrid does not require external charging. The battery recovers power during trips through regenerative braking and energy captured from the gasoline engine.

This has become one of the practical points for buyers who want an electrified vehicle but do not have regular access to charging facilities.

Triviño, who previously owned a Ford EcoSport, said that factor mattered in her decision. She said she wanted a vehicle that could reduce fuel use and emissions without changing the way she drives every day.

“Sustainability is one of my advocacies. The fact that I’m able to use less fuel and reduce emissions on my everyday drives without sacrificing the comfort and performance I’ve come to expect from a Ford is what made me go for the Territory Hybrid,” Triviño said.

Triviño added that she lives in a condominium that was not designed for vehicle charging, while charging infrastructure in the country is still developing.

She said a full hybrid gave her a practical middle ground.

Ford said the Territory Hybrid can travel up to 1,000 kilometers per tank. The model also comes with a spacious cabin, safety features and onboard technology for daily city driving and longer trips.

Both owners also pointed to the presence of a spare tire, which they said adds reassurance during emergencies. Ford said some hybrid vehicles only come with repair kits instead of a spare tire.

The Territory Hybrid also has three drive modes, namely Eco, Normal and Sport. These allow drivers to adjust the vehicle’s response based on road conditions or personal preference.

Ford said both variants offer quiet operation, lower emissions and a smooth shift between electric and gasoline power.

Ford Philippines said the Territory Hybrid Titanium X comes with a P50,000 cash discount this April or an all-in low down payment offer of P89,000. The Territory Hybrid Trend starts at P1,399,000.