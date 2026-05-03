Territory Hybrid finds early buyers

Ford Philippines said early buyers of the Ford Territory Hybrid are citing fuel savings, daily practicality and convenience as reasons for choosing the full hybrid SUV.
The Territory Hybrid was launched in the Philippines less than a year ago. Ford said sales passed 1,000 units within three months, with demand coming from young professionals, starting families and first-time hybrid buyers.
Fitness coach Zach Peña and environmentalist and mental health advocate Cat Triviño are among the early adopters of the model. Both previously drove internal combustion engine vehicles before moving to the Territory Hybrid.
Peña, who also owns a Ford Everest, said the change to a hybrid vehicle took some adjustment because of the quiet operation of the system. He said the silence of the Territory Hybrid was one of the first things he noticed, along with its fuel efficiency.
“Transitioning to a hybrid vehicle was an interesting exercise, but one that quickly proved worthwhile,” Peña said.
“I’m a Ford Everest owner as well, and I’m used to hearing and feeling the car, but with the Territory Hybrid, the silence really stands out. The fuel efficiency is a huge win, so if you want to be smart about your daily costs, a full hybrid vehicle is a no-brainer.”
The Territory Hybrid uses a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine paired with a two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission and an electric motor. Ford said the system produces 150 PS of engine power, 230 Nm of engine torque, 218 PS of electric power and 315 Nm of electric torque.
The company said the vehicle can deliver a combined fuel economy of up to 19.6 kilometers per liter, based on laboratory testing under controlled conditions.
Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on driving habits, road conditions, weather and vehicle maintenance.
As a full hybrid, the Territory Hybrid does not require external charging. The battery recovers power during trips through regenerative braking and energy captured from the gasoline engine.
This has become one of the practical points for buyers who want an electrified vehicle but do not have regular access to charging facilities.
Triviño, who previously owned a Ford EcoSport, said that factor mattered in her decision. She said she wanted a vehicle that could reduce fuel use and emissions without changing the way she drives every day.
“Sustainability is one of my advocacies. The fact that I’m able to use less fuel and reduce emissions on my everyday drives without sacrificing the comfort and performance I’ve come to expect from a Ford is what made me go for the Territory Hybrid,” Triviño said.
Triviño added that she lives in a condominium that was not designed for vehicle charging, while charging infrastructure in the country is still developing.
She said a full hybrid gave her a practical middle ground.
Ford said the Territory Hybrid can travel up to 1,000 kilometers per tank. The model also comes with a spacious cabin, safety features and onboard technology for daily city driving and longer trips.
Both owners also pointed to the presence of a spare tire, which they said adds reassurance during emergencies. Ford said some hybrid vehicles only come with repair kits instead of a spare tire.
The Territory Hybrid also has three drive modes, namely Eco, Normal and Sport. These allow drivers to adjust the vehicle’s response based on road conditions or personal preference.
Ford said both variants offer quiet operation, lower emissions and a smooth shift between electric and gasoline power.
Ford Philippines said the Territory Hybrid Titanium X comes with a P50,000 cash discount this April or an all-in low down payment offer of P89,000. The Territory Hybrid Trend starts at P1,399,000.