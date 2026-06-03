Ford recalls 420,000 SUVs over seat belt defect

Ford Motor is recalling about 419,967 vehicles in the United States due to a seat belt defect that could prevent proper restraint during a crash, increasing the risk of injury, according to the U.S. auto safety regulator on Wednesday.

The recall covers certain 2018 to 2022 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator models after regulators found that seat belt pretensioners in the front seats may inadvertently lock, affecting both retraction and extension.