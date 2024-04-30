DA to accept internship applications

The Department of Agriculture (DA) announced on Tuesday that it will soon accept applications for this year's Summer Youth Internship Program, which will commence in June.

A total of 15 slots will be available, of which five will be reserved for differently abled people.

Accepted participants, who will receive a daily wage of P610, will be assigned to selected DA offices or units, depending on the requirements of those offices.

"The number of participants in regional field offices, bureaus, and attached agencies and corporations will depend on the availability of funds," DA noted.

College students, high school graduates, or out-of-school youth between 18 and 25 years old may apply to the program.

The internship program, which had its maiden year in 1993, aims to initiate the youth to public service by involving and acquainting them with the new programs and projects of the government and consequently, drawing their support and understanding towards them; serve as a recruitment mechanism for potential public employees through pooling the participants into a manpower reservoir from which participating agencies could draw recruits for their regular workforce by the time they qualify for public employment; and extend possible financial assistance for the next school year enrollment through participating agencies providing participants a stipend or any other form of financial help.

The program will run for 45 working days and end on 5 August this year.