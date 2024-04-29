DOH assures hospitals ready for possible influx of El Niño-related diseases

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday assured the public that all hospitals across the country are ready for the possible influx of patients who suffering from El Niño-related diseases.

"Since last year, all hospitals are regularly reminded to anticipate and prepare for possible surge in El Niño-related diseases/illnesses," DOH said.

These illnesses include food or waterborne, vector-borne, and heat-related illnesses.

"Part of the initiative is the updating of their surge capacity and continuity plans, regular inventory of medical supplies and resources, and ensuring the functionality of the health care provider network and referral system in their respective areas," it added.

The DOH said its Central Office, through the Health Emergency Management Bureau, is actively coordinating with the Center for Health Development and hospitals to ensure continuous delivery of health services in the event of an increase in the number of patients due to the heat phenomenon.

The Health Department has so far recorded 34 cases of heat-related illnesses, of which, six of them died.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Monday said the Philippines will endure extreme heat until mid-May.