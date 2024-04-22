Hontiveros lambasts PNP on Quiboloy's firearms' licenses' revocation

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday lambasted the Philippine National Police (PNP) for making up "excuses" about the revocation of firearms licenses of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader, Apollo Quiboloy.

"Huwag nang magdahilan ang PNP. Kung talagang kasangga namin sila sa pagpapanagot sa mga pambabastos ni Quiboloy sa ating mga institusyon, dapat ginagawa nila ang lahat para mahuli siya (PNP should not make excuses. The PNP should do everything to arrest Quiboloy if they are really supporting us in making him accountable for his disrespect on our institution)," the senator told reporters.

Hontiveros stressed that canceling a fugitive's gun permit is crucial to make the justice system in effect, including his capture.

The senator blasted the recent justification of the PNP that revoking Quiboloy's gun licenses "is not in accordance with the law."

Hontiveros, however, pointed out that the PNP's Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) clearly state that "for citizens with a firearms license, legal disability — or the loss by the licensee of the legal qualification or capacity to own and possess firearms in accordance with this Revised IRR."

Citing the law, Hontiveros said the revoking of a firearms license includes the "pendency of a criminal case with an imposable penalty of more than 2 years."

She said the weight of Quiboloy's cases is already sufficient to allow the revocation of his licensed firearms.

"Sa kasong human trafficking palang, non-bailable at lifetime imprisonment na ang parusa, kaya ano pa hinihintay ng PNP? (The human trafficking case is already non-bailable and it is punished with lifetime imprisonment, so what the PNP is waiting for?)," Hontiveros noted.

"Nakapagtataka ang bagal," she added.

She then reminded the PNP that Quiboloy is facing charges before the Pasig City and Davao City regional trial courts (RTC) amid the allegations of sexual abuse and human trafficking.

Hontiveros said she is still in disbelief that the PNP admitted that they are not aware of Quiboloy's private army.

"Ang mga netizen alam na na may private army siya, tapos sarili nating kapulisan, hindi alam? Imposible. Di ba dapat mas kapaki-pakinabang ang intel unit niyo? Konting search lang sa social media, lumalabas na yan agad - mga armadong sundalo na nagtetraining at ang mga caption tila may pagbabanta pa sa sinumang lalapit sa poon nila. This is basic information," she stressed.

Hontiveros noted that Quiboloy is now considered a "high-profile fugitive who must be apprehended."

"Baka kaya ang lakas ng loob magtago ni Quiboloy dahil sa mga armas at baril na pumoprotekta sa kanya. Trabahuin na ng PNP ang pagkansela ng mga armas niya. Bilis-bilisan na," she added.