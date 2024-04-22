Bong Go lauds grassroots sports dev't at universities

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, applauded the success of various sportsfests, which were held at Bulacan State University from 2 to 4 April, followed by Cebu Technological University's Carmen Campus from 14 to 17 April, and finally, the University of Makati from 20 to 21 April.

The events resulted from collaborative efforts initiated by sports advocates in the Senate, led by Senator Sonny Angara, in coordination with Senator Bong Go and Senator Pia Cayetano.

Senator Go has been vocal about the benefits of sports, advocating for it as a deterrent against the allure of criminality and vices, particularly illegal drugs.

“Nagtulungan kami ni Senator Sonny Angara at Senator Pia Cayetano sa pagdaraos ng mga palarong ito. Layunin naming makita ang bawat kabataang Pilipino na lumalaki na malusog, masigla, at higit sa lahat, malayo sa bisyo,” said Go in a video message.

“Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit. Ang sports ay hindi lamang isang paraan para manatiling fit, ngunit ito rin ay mahalaga sa paghubog ng karakter, disiplina ng kabataan tungo sa maging produktibong mamamayan. Sa pamamagitan ng sports, natututunan natin ang kahalagahan ng teamwork, dedikasyon, at pagharap sa mga hamon ng buhay na may positibong pananaw,” he continued.

Recognizing the formative impact of athletics, Senator Go actively encourages educators and parents to guide their children toward sports and other productive activities.

“Sa suporta ng bawat isa, kasama na ang ating mga guro, magulang, at komunidad, ako ay kumpiyansang mas magiging makabuluhan at masaya ang sportsfest na ito. Hinihikayat ko ang bawat isa na aktibong lumahok, suportahan ang ating mga kabataang atleta, at ipakita ang tunay na diwa ng palakasan— ang pagkakaisa, integridad, at kasiyahan,” Go encouraged.

Go also had his Malasakit Team provide tokens to almost a thousand student-athletes, coaches, referees, organizers and school officials during the series of sportsfests.

In the Senate, Go authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac. The NAS, a government-run educational institution, offers a secondary education program integrated with a special sports curriculum crafted in collaboration with the Department of Education and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). This initiative underscores the senator's vision of providing a conducive environment for student-athletes to excel academically and in sports.

Continuing his advocacy for grassroots sports development, Senator Go elaborated on Senate Bill No. 2514, which he authored and is the principal sponsor of. The proposed Philippine National Games Act, also authored by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Majority Floor Leader Senator Joel Villanueva, seeks to create a robust national sports program framework combining grassroots sports initiatives with broader national sports development goals.

Furthermore, Go successfully pushed for an additional budget for the PSC to support the preparation, training, and participation of Filipino athletes in upcoming sports competitions and to implement effective programs to hone the skills of more young and aspiring athletes in the grassroots level.