First Lady 'honest, factual' amid insults, says solon

San Jose del Monte Lone District Representative Rida Robes on Thursday has expressed support to First Lady Liza Marcos' recent statements, stressing that it was not only "factual" but also "honest" amid the insults, disrespect and seditious statements hurled against her husband, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Robes stressed that the First Lady's reaction on the attacks against Marcos, who flagged the alleged secret deal between former President Rodrigo Duterte and China, "was not only delayed but also polite."

She also agreed with the First Lady that she was "always kind" to Vice President Sara Duterte, but the latter crossed the line when she attended a rally that not only maligned the President but also called for his ouster.

"They savaged her husband and to her credit, her reaction was not only delayed but also polite. Now, compare her language to the venom spoiled by the Dutertes?" Robes said. "Is the First Lady’s statement factual? Yes. It is based on the truth. It is an honest reaction to insults uttered during a rally that happened.”

The lawmaker also said that despite the seditious remarks made against President Marcos, Malacañang has been respectful towards the Chief Executive's critics.

"They are now taking to the streets to call for his ouster and yet the Palace respects their exercise of free speech," Robes said, stressing that President Marcos has always been "statesman-like" when responding to his critics.

"And these same people are saying that the First Lady due to her position is not entitled to the same right to express her opinion," she added.

Despite the tirades of the former president, Marcos has always defended the Vice President, saying that they are focused on serving as duly-elected officials of the country.

"I have the most contact with Inday Sara and how we were with each other during the campaign, after the election, (our relationship) hasn't really changed," the President said, referring to the Vice President.