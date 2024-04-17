Bong Go advocates for welfare of barangay officials, workers

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the critical role of transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in advancing good governance starting at the barangay level during the 1st Provincial Congress of the Liga ng mga Barangay-Catanduanes Chapter held at the Royce Hotel in Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga, on Tuesday, 16 April.

Themed "Transparency, Accountability, and Inclusivity: Paving the Way for Good Governance," the congress aimed to equip local leaders, including barangay captains, kagawads, secretaries, treasurers, and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairmen, with essential skills and knowledge to enhance public service delivery at the community level.

There were 235 delegates from across Catanduanes who attended the activity. Addressing barangay officials and workers present, Go articulated his support for policies aimed at improving their welfare as primary frontliners of government.

"Ang temang ‘Transparency, Accountability, and Inclusivity: Paving the Way for Good Governance’ ay hindi lamang po isang gabay para sa ating pagtitipon kundi isang paalala sa ating lahat na tayo ay may tungkuling maglingkod nang may integridad at tapat sa ating mga nasasakupan," Go stressed.

He acknowledged the barangay officials as superstars in their own rights being elected by their constituents while commending their hard work and commitment to community service.

"Ang inyong dedikasyon at pagsusumikap upang maghatid ng serbisyong may malasakit ay tunay na kapuri-puri. Nawa'y patuloy niyong paglingkuran ang inyong kapwa at isapuso ang kapakanan ng komunidad ng inyong mga ka-barangay," he said.

“Isa sa mga pundasyon ng mabuting pamamahala ay ang pagkakaroon ng tapat at epektibong ugnayan sa pagitan ng barangay at ng national government. Kayo ang unang tinatakbuhan ng ating mga kababayan. Kayo ang tulay nila upang makarating ang mga hinaing nila sa amin at kritikal ang inyong papel sa pagtataguyod ng kapakanan ng bawat isa,” Go added.

One of the focal points of his address was his filed Senate Bill 197, the proposed Magna Carta for Barangays, which aims to enhance services provided by barangay units while also advocating for the welfare of barangay workers such as proposed benefits similar to those of regular government employees.

"Bilang inyong kasangga sa Senado, patuloy akong susuporta sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya. Isinusulong ko rin ang ilang mga panukalang batas na magpapabuti sa kalagayan ng ating mga barangay officials," Go stated, highlighting his commitment to supporting the foundational levels of government.

The bill proposes that barangay officials, including the punong barangay, members of the Sangguniang Barangay, the SK chairperson, the barangay secretary, and the barangay treasurer, receive similar treatment as regular government employees. This means they would be eligible for salaries, benefits, and allowances, among other perks if this is enacted into law.

The senator also turned his attention to the welfare of barangay health workers, advocating for better compensation through his filed SBN 427, or the proposed Barangay Health Workers Benefits Act.

"Hindi rin natin nakakalimutan ang ating mga barangay health workers. Ako'y patuloy na nakikipaglaban para sa pagpasa ng barangay health workers benefits sa Senado upang mapabuti ang kanilang kompensasyon," he emphasized.

Go's bill proposes to provide BHWs a monthly honorarium, along with a comprehensive package of benefits, including allowances, job security, regular training, and skill development opportunities if enacted into law. The proposed benefits are seen as an extension and enhancement of the existing benefits under Republic Act No. 7883 or the Barangay Health Workers' Benefits and Incentives Act of 1995, which already provides various incentives to BHWs.

Meanwhile, during the event, Go and his Malasakit Team also provided tokens, such as food and bags, to show appreciation to the barangay officials and leaders in attendance. Some also received shoes, a watch, a bicycle, and a mobile phone.

Go then expressed his gratitude for being invited by Catanduanes Chapter LNB President Tito Villamor, Catanduanes Governor Joseph Chua Cua and members of the LIGA Board of Directors. He also thanked the host province of Pampanga through Governor Delta Pineda, Vice Governor Lilia Pineda, Angeles City Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr., among others.

In closing, Go encouraged continuous collaboration and perseverance among public servants from the barangay level, asserting that their united efforts are key to the nation's progress.

"Muli, nagpapasalamat ako sa inyong lahat para sa inyong walang sawang paglilingkod at sa inyong pagtutulungan na siyang tunay na susi sa pag-asenso ng ating bayan," he said.

“Nawa'y magpatuloy ang inyong masigasig na paglilingkod at pagmamalasakit sa kapwa. Kasama ninyo ako sa layuning ito, at magtutulungan tayo para sa mas magandang kinabukasan ng ating mga kababayan,” concluded Go.

On the same day, Go, member of the Senate Committee on Cooperatives, also joined the Malasakit sa Kooperatiba event hosted by the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) held at the Royce Hotel in Clark where they provided support to qualified cooperatives from Central Luzon.