CAAP has no record of private jet linked to Laos drug seizure

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said it has no verified record of a private jet linked to the seizure of 521 kilograms of methamphetamine, locally known as shabu, in Laos on 23 September entering Philippine airspace.

“No verified record of private jet's entry into Philippine airspace,” CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio told the Daily Tribune in a Viber message.

Apolonio said the aircraft, registered in the United States under tail number N73GP, was not under CAAP jurisdiction.