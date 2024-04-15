BI to conduct Iloilo service caravan

The second leg of the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) nationwide caravan will take place in Iloilo, as the Bureau said on Monday.

The BI announced that on 17 April, the Bagong Immigration Service Caravan’s Visayas leg will be held at the Seda Hotel in Iloilo.

According to the Bureau, with this effort, all foreign nationals in certain areas across the country would have easy access to basic service needs.

“We wish to bring our services closer to the people,” BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco earlier said. “Apart from our online services, we are also visiting key cities to facilitate immigration compliance,” he added.

This service caravan will go to strategic locations nationwide, providing faster processing for a range of business-related operations, such as applications for dual citizenship, departure clearances, tourist visa extensions, and other necessary clearances. The goal of the BI is to save travel time and expedite procedures by providing services directly to people.

Additionally, this caravan also allows concerned individuals to report illegal aliens and foreign sexual predators in their community, in addition to receiving expedited services.

“As part of our #ShieldKids Campaign, we have intelligence personnel joining our caravan to receive information from community members regarding foreign sexual predators and sex tourists that might be plaguing their area,” the BI chief added.

Tansingco was enthusiastic about the service caravan and emphasized how important it is to provide high-quality public services in a more accessible manner.

“This represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to improve our services by making them more accessible, both online and offline,” remarked Tansingco.

“By bringing our services directly to the communities we serve, we aim to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and transparency in our operations, ultimately contributing to a safer and more secure Philippines.”

Last 6 March, Zamboanga City hosted the caravan’s initial run. The Iloilo leg will be open from 7 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon.

Residents in each area are encouraged by the BI to utilize the service caravan and benefit from the accelerated services provided.

Interested applicants may visit www.immigration.gov.ph, the official website of the Bureau of Immigration, for further details and updates on the service caravan schedule and locations.