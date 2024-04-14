4 PDLs express gratitude for Catapang's reformation efforts at BuCor

Few may be unaware, but individuals who have directly encountered Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr.'s hands-on leadership style, especially in managing his staff while ensuring fair treatment for all persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), unanimously agree that they are in good hands.

Catapang, who was given clear marching orders by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla to see to it that real reformation is being implemented, has been on top of the situation.

Decongestion of the different penal colonies particularly the National Bilibid Prison (NBP) have been a continuing activity as BuCor prepares to further improve the situation.

DAILY TRIBUNE interviewed four inmates and found that they have encountered different experiences under Catapang's leadership since he assumed control of BuCor.

“Makakasama na ulit namin ang aming pamilya, salamat po kay DG Catapang sa pagbibigay ng pagkakataon na ako ay makalaya na (I will be with my family at last, thanks to DG Catapang for giving me a second chance and, of course, to our dear Lord),” said a 33-year old inmate who will be released after spending six years since 2018 for illegal possession of firearms at the NBP.

He said he will now have a chance to be with his family and hopefully thread on the path of doing something good outside of jail.

Another prisoner hails from Capiz, who was convicted of car theft as a teenager, is now 22 years old. He spent one year and two months at the NBP since 2021, but is now released.

“Magkikita na po kami ng pamilya sa laya, salamat po Gen. Catapang, unang una masaya at makakasama ko na ang aking mga dalawang anak matagal ko ng minimithi pasasalamat kay general (I can finally be with my family and my two children outside of jail, thank you General Catapang, firstly I am very happy),” said the third inmate, who spent four-year-and-a-half to a sentence of seven years for a drug offense.

The fourth one was convicted for eight years for robbery in 2019 and was released this month after four years due to the program being implemented in BuCor.

“Makakasama ko na ang aking mahal sa buhay nagpapasalamat ako kay General Catapang napabilis ang aking pagpalaya makapagbagong buhay na at matulungan ang aking pamilya, (I will be with my beloved family and very thankful for General Catapang for releasing me early,” said the inmate who is now also a free man.

The names of the four inmates interviewed were withheld for their personal protection along with their family. The inmates said they learned a lot inside the prison and now that they are free they will spend their time to help their families.

Approximately 11,347 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) have been released from various operating prisons and penal farms nationwide from June 2022 to January this year.

Catapang said that these inmates were released under the “Bilis Laya” program.