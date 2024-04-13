Rebel-returnees get livelihood training

BALER, Aurora — The Philippine Army and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) conducted skills training for around 100 former rebels in the province of Aurora.

The two-day event was attended by members of 14 people’s organizations, who were trained in making processed meat such as tocino and longganisa (sweet meat) as well as smoked fish, salted eggs and pineapple jam.

According to 91st Infantry Battalion (91st IB) commander Lt. Col. Julito Recto Jr., the success of the trainees’ businesses will depend on how well they manage them.

“This training will provide livelihood opportunities to returnees to uplift their lives and community,” he said, adding the government has granted them a total of P500,000 worth of livelihood starter kits.

The kits included a steamer, saucepan, utility tray, mixing bowl, measuring cups and spoon, mixing paddles, gas stove with tank, weighing scale with stainless steel tray, and meat slicer.

TESDA OIC-Provincial Director Jerome Lopez said they are ready to capacitate marginalized and vulnerable individuals. “We can arrange training even in far-flung areas. I wish you all success,” he told the trainees.

PO Provincial Federation president “Ka Edgar” expressed his gratitude to the 91st IB and the government for their continuous support for their needs.

“This training is a big help to us in order to become successful. We will do our best to work together in this endeavor through the guidance of 91st IB,” he said.

Aside from training activities, the government provides other aid under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program, wherein returnees and their families are given a wide array of benefits to help them start anew as they are reintegrated into mainstream society.

These include scholarships, financial assistance and employment.