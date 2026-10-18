34 OFWs from Saudi Arabia set to return Monday

The first batch of 34 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is set to arrive in the Philippines on Monday, 19 October, following flight cancellations and delays, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said on Sunday.

They are part of the 249 OFWs who already have confirmed flight bookings, while arrangements are ongoing for the repatriation of an additional 100 workers. In total, 349 OFWs are covered by the current repatriation arrangements.

The first batch of 34 OFWs departed from Riyadh on the night of 17 October bound for Al Qassim Airport, where they are scheduled to board Qatar Airways flight QR 1197 today, 18 October at 11:10 a.m., heading to Doha, Qatar.

From Doha, they will continue to travel aboard Qatar Airways flight QR 934, which is expected to arrive at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on 19 October at exactly 8:15 a.m.

Their repatriation was arranged by OWWA Riyadh, in cooperation with the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Riyadh, and under the guidance and coordination of the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh, led by Ambassador Raymond Balatbat.

Prior to their departure, OWWA Riyadh conducted a pre-flight orientation and safety briefing to prepare OFWs for their travel, required documents, and airport procedures.

OWWA Welfare Officer Sergio Borgueta personally accompanied the OFWs, along with other personnel from OWWA Riyadh, to assist them on their journey from Riyadh to Al Qassim.

As part of the Alagang OWWA program, the agency also provided OFWs with temporary accommodation, food, transportation, and tickets back to the Philippines.

Upon arrival in Manila, the returning OFWs will be met by the OWWA Repatriation and Assistance Division to provide airport assistance, transportation, temporary accommodation if necessary, and domestic airline tickets for those returning to their respective provinces.

OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan emphasized the importance of a prompt response and clear guidance for workers affected by changes in their travel itineraries.

According to the Administrator, OWWA's assistance covers the entire repatriation process, from preparations abroad to reception and support in the Philippines.

In addition to the first 34 OFWs, 215 more workers now have confirmed flight bookings for their scheduled return from 19 to 25 October.

Meanwhile, flight arrangements for another 100 OFWs are currently being processed.

Among the workers being assisted are OFWs from Bahay Kalinga, those under the care of Saudi recruitment agencies, and OFWs temporarily staying in hotels after being affected by flight cancellations and delays related to the incident at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

In order to proceed with the repatriation, OWWA Riyadh, partnering with MWO Riyadh, has arranged alternative flights via Al Qassim and Dammam.

The repatriation operations and related welfare assistance of OWWA are funded using the supplemental budget for the Emergency Repatriation Fund allocated under the UPLIFT Saving Lives Program, along with other necessary services and support under Alagang OWWA.

Meanwhile, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is using the AKSYON Fund to provide appropriate assistance to affected OFWs, in accordance with the agency's mandate and existing rules.

Through these funds, the two agencies continue to provide the necessary assistance to workers while waiting for their travel and upon their repatriation to the Philippines.

Led by the DMW, under the leadership of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, OWWA continues its coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh, MWO Riyadh, and various airlines to arrange the succeeding repatriation flights.