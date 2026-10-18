Water interruptions set in Cavite, Muntinlupa

CAVITE — Residents in parts of Cavite and Muntinlupa City have been advised to prepare for scheduled overnight water interruptions from 19 to 22 October as Maynilad Water Services Inc. undertakes maintenance activities.

According to Maynilad's 16 October advisory, several communities in Bacoor and Imus, Cavite, will experience an eight-hour water interruption beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, 19 October, until 6 a.m. Tuesday, 20 October.

The affected areas include Molino I, II, III, IV, VI and VII, Queens Row Central, Queens Row East, Queens Row West and San Nicolas III in Bacoor, as well as Pasong Buaya I and II in Imus.

Maynilad said the interruption is connected to maintenance activities at Putatan Water Treatment Plant 1.

Meanwhile, residents of Barangay Tunasan in Muntinlupa City are expected to experience a separate eight-hour water interruption from 10 p.m. Wednesday, 21 October, until 6 a.m. Thursday, 22 October.

The Muntinlupa interruption is attributed to network maintenance along National Road and Don Pedro Reyes Street.

The water concessionaire advised affected households and establishments to store sufficient water ahead of the scheduled interruptions.

Maynilad said water tankers would be available when necessary to assist affected communities.

Residents were also encouraged to monitor official advisories for possible changes in the maintenance schedules.