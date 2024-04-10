Bong Go provides support to newlyweds in QC's Kasalang Bayan

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go extended his warmest congratulations to a total of 58 newlywed couples who participated in the Kasalang Bayan, a mass wedding ceremony, held at the Fiber Liban covered court in Barangay Commonwealth, Quezon City, and organized by Councilor Mikey Belmonte on Saturday, 6 April.

Go praised Councilor Belmonte for the initiative, highlighting the importance of such events in promoting family values and social unity within the community.

"Marriage is a beautiful commitment between two people, and it's heartwarming to see so many couples take this significant step together," Senator Go remarked.

"I commend Councilor Belmonte and his team for their dedication to making this day special for every couple involved," he added.

The Kasalang Bayan event provided couples not only with the opportunity to get married but also with free wedding essentials, including rings from Councilor Belmonte and grocery packs from Mayor Joy Belmonte.

Meanwhile, Go's Malasakit Team provided select recipients shirts and balls for basketball and volleyball.

Furthermore, Go, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged individuals seeking health-related support to visit any of the 11 Malasakit Centers in the city. To make the government's medical assistance programs more accessible, Go launched the Malasakit Centers program in 2018. This initiative was then institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, for which Go was the principal author and sponsor.

The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop, enabling indigent Filipinos to effortlessly avail themselves of medical assistance from the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. There are currently 161 Malasakit Centers nationwide that have assisted more than ten million Filipinos, according to the DOH.

Malasakit Centers in Quezon City are located at the Lung Center of the Philippines, Novaliches District Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children's Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC), Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC), Philippine Orthopedic Center, National Children's Hospital, Philippine National Police General Hospital, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC).

Go also advocated for the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide, including six in Quezon City. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide to bring primary health services closer to the grassroots.

As part of his efforts to uplift the life of Quezon City residents, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has supported several projects, including constructing multipurpose buildings, road rehabilitation, installation of streetlights, drainage improvement, and flood control structures in several barangays.

He also supported the repair of Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center Road Network and the acquisition of an ambulance, a dump truck, and four multicabs. Lastly, he also helped secure funding for the vertical expansion of a new emergency building at the Philippine Heart Center and EAMC.

For the Philippine Orthopedic Center, Go helped secure the funds for the construction of the rehabilitation building and the acquisition of medical equipment. Lastly, Go also supported the construction of the Nurses’ Home and some hospital improvements for VMMC, as well as halfway houses near national specialty centers located in the city.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.