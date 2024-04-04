45 former rebels now skilled workers

ZAMBOANGA CITY — About 45 former rebels operating in the adjoining towns of Shariff Aguak, Pagatin (Datu Saudi Ampatuan), Mamasapano and Shariff Saydona, also known as the SPMS-box in Maguindanao del Sur, have completed masonry, carpentry and Values Transformation Training (VTT) in Ampatuan town.

The Ministry of Basic Higher and Technical Education-Technical Education Skills and Development (MBHTE-TESD) reported yesterday that 45 former rebels completed recently masonry training for 29 days, carpentry for 41 days and VTT for three days.

MBHTE-TESD said they (former rebels) are now certified skilled workers after completing their respective training from the Bangsamoro government held in Barangay Kamasi in Ampatuan town.

The MBHTE-TESD Maguindanao Provincial Office led the graduation with the support of Member of Parliament Teng Ambolodto and the 601st Infantry “Unifier” Brigade of the 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division.

The former rebels were a recipient of the Bangsamoro Scholarship Program for Technical and Vocational Education and Training-Tulong Tekbok Para sa Bangsamoro of MBHTE-TESD.

A certificate of training with the help of partnered Technical Vocational Institutes, VMC Asian College Foundation Incorporated and Goldtown Technological Institute Incorporated.

The completers also received financial assistance worth P6,840 for Carpentry and P4,140 for the Masonry.

“We hope for the best that the graduates may find better livelihood opportunities as they possess the necessary skills,” Ambolodto stressed.