Solemn feast marks Muslims’ end of fast

The provincial government has readied the Sulu Capitol Ground for a solemn congregational prayer, where the vice governor and local ulama will lead the Tausug community in welcoming the month of Shawwal.

Vice Governor Abdusakur M. Tan said during a gathering with religious leaders at the Provincial Capitol: “Ramadan is not only a time for self-reflection and devotion, but also an opportunity to pray fervently for the peace, unity, and progress of our province.”

Tan urged Muslims in the Bangsa Sug to carry the spirit of unity and devotion into their daily lives, emphasizing that faith is the cornerstone of progress in the province.

Ramadan’s valuable lessons

He also highlighted that the lessons of Ramadan extend far beyond fasting, emphasizing that the discipline shown during the holy month is essential for civic duty.

Tan also said during a youth Grand Iftar in Patikul, “It is our shared faith and resilience that will lead Sulu toward a brighter, more inclusive future.”

Under the Vice Governor’s leadership, the provincial government has been distributing food items to families in need across Jolo and the outer municipalities to ensure that “no one is left behind” during the festivities.

While the religious feast is today, yesterday remained a national holiday. The Vice Governor reminded the public to use this time for final preparations and charitable acts (Sadaqah).

He urged the people of Sulu to remain steadfast in their righteousness even after the fasting ends, noting that the “glory of Sulu” depends on the collective commitment of its people.

The Vice Governor has long championed a participatory approach to governance. He emphasized the concept of “One Bangsa,” a theme that resonates with his career in maintaining peace and order through cultural and religious identity.