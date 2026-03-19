SM City Zamboanga launches with city’s first 3D LED wall

Its design incorporates biophilic elements, using natural light and greenery to create a “lifestyle city” atmosphere. The contemporary facade features expansive glass walls and the city’s first 3D-capable anamorphic LED billboard. Inside, the architecture is inspired by traditional Zamboangueño weaving patterns and geometric motifs.

Technical highlights include the tallest scenic elevator in Mindanao, which features integrated LED displays overlooking the central atrium. The complex also introduces the city’s first electric vehicle charging station and is equipped with solar panels as part of the company’s sustainability program.

Amenities at the new landmark include the Sky Plaza, an indoor garden with an aviary-themed lounge, and five digital cinemas, including two premium Director’s Club theaters. In a nod to the region’s cultural heritage, the mall also includes a dedicated Muslim prayer room.

Retail and dining options at the site include the SM Store, Mindpro Supermarket, a modernized Cyberzone and a food court designed with regional architectural motifs.

The opening is expected to provide a significant boost to local employment and tourism in the Zamboanga Peninsula. SM City Zamboanga is now open to the public daily, offering a mix of international brands and local favorites.