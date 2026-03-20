2 more Sulu villages declared ‘gun-free’ after weapons surrender

Residents of Barangays Guimbaon and Tandu Bato handed over two .30-caliber M1 Garand rifles Wednesday.

The handover was facilitated by the 101st Infantry Battalion in coordination with local government leaders.

“This development demonstrates the effectiveness of sustained collaboration,” Delos Santos said. “When the Armed Forces, the PNP and community leaders work in lockstep, we move beyond simple security and into true community advancement.”

Delos Santos cited that the voluntary nature of the surrender signals growing confidence in the government’s ability to protect the region without private citizens needing to remain armed.

Lt. Col. Dante E. Mantes, commander of the 101st Infantry Battalion, attributed the success to trust between his troops and Luuk municipal leadership.

The initiative received backing from Maj. Gen. Leonardo I. Peña, commander of Joint Task Force Orion. Peña said the expanding map of gun-free communities in Sulu serves as proof of the province’s peace gains.

As the 11th Infantry Division continues its mission, Delos Santos said the goal remains a stable environment where development, rather than conflict, is the primary focus for the people of Sulu.