14 countries to participate as observers in Phl-US 'Balikatan' Exercises 2024

A total of 14 countries will participate as observers in the Philippines-United States’ 39th reiteration of ‘Balikatan’ Exercises this year.

In a radio interview on Thursday, Balikatan executive agent Colonel Michael Logico said the countries that were "mutually agreed" upon by the Philippines and the US to observe the Balikatan are Japan, South Korea, India, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Brunei, Malaysia, Germany, and New Zealand.

Asked why China was not invited as an observer, Logico explained: "I believe China has some policy issues with the United States, and these are the list of countries that have been mutually agreed upon between the Philippines and the United States."

Meanwhile, Logico said this year’s Balikatan Exercises will be directly participated by the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States Armed Forces along with the Australian Defence Forces and the French Navy.

"This year’s Balikatan will be a showcase of our capabilities in performing our mandate in the accordance with Comprehensive Archipelagic Concept as newly introduced by our Department of National Defense," he said.

"That means we have to go beyond our 12 nautical miles in order for us to protect our national interest within our territorials and our exclusive economic zone," he added.

Logico said the French Navy will be sending one frigate to join the US and Philippines in a trilateral sail exercise within the country’s western coast territory, beyond 12 nautical miles.

"Aside from the kinetic activities we are also focusing on non-kinetic activities," he said.

According to Logico, the kinetic activities will revolve around the country's physical domain – within the Philippine airspace and littoral spaces.

Logico said the Filipino soldiers will also engage with their US counterparts in non-physical drills, such as cyber warfare and other staff exercises.

"It is basically a decision-making exercise and cyber warfare exercise. So (to note) the equal importance between the physical domain and the non-physical domain," he added.

Logico said the upgrading in this year’s Balikatan Exercises from the previous ones.

"In the previous exercises, we have been focusing mostly inside military camps… However, we are already very familiar with those areas, it offers no more surprises," he said.

"So the only way for us to upscale or to upgrade our training is to start training in challenging areas, areas that we believe will provide the best benefit for our soldiers, and at the same offer new challenges," he added.

The combat drills, he noted, will also revolve not only on the operational tactics but also expand to strategic tactical levels.

"That is the purpose of this exercise, we want to have confidence not only in our equipment but also in our own people and also in our own leadership," he said.

In light of the increasing tension in the West Philippine Sea, some raised the idea that the Balikatan Exercise would trigger Beijing's aggression in its vast claimed South China Sea.

Logico said, "Well that’s their problem, that’s not our problem."