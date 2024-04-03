Laurel says gov't needs P110-M vs. rabies

SCIENCE CITY OF MUÑOZ, NUEVA ECIJA - Agriculture Secretary Tiu Laurel Jr. said Wednesday that the government will need to earmark a P110 million allocation to vaccinate over 20 million dogs in the country against rabies.

"Well kahapon actually, I met with some association…an NGO dealing with rabies [and] basically ang sinasabi nila sakin for next year, we need P110 million on the vaccine alone, wala pa yung mag-a-apply, wala pa yung syringe, wala pa yung roll out ng program," he said on the sidelines of Food Security Cluster Communication Workshop in PhilRice, Science City Muñoz, Nueva Ecija.

(Well actually yesterday, I met with some association...an NGO dealing with rabies [and] basically what they told me is that for next year, we need P110 million on the vaccine alone, not yet including those who will apply the vaccine, the syringe, the roll-out of the program.)

"[Ang] kailangan i-vaccinate is 22 million dogs para ma-eradicate ito, hopefully eradicate. So we need at least P110 million kasi ang isang vaccine is almost P500," he added.

(We need to vaccinate 22 million dogs to eradicate it (rabies), hopefully eradicate it. So we need at least P110 million because a vaccine is almost P500.)

"Yun ang hinhingi namin sa Kongreso at Senado."

(That’s what we are asking from the Congress and Senate.)

Meanwhile, Laurel said that aside from Marinduque, a rabies outbreak was also recorded in an area in the country which he did not disclose.

“Meron, pero mahirap sabihin, baka magkaroon ng panic,” he said noting that the area is far from the Mimaropa area.

(There is, but it's hard to say, it might spark panic.)

The DA earlier urged the public to have their pet dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies, as reports of cattle in the Marinduque province being infected with the virus reached their office.

On Tuesday, Agriculture Asec. Dante Palabrica revealed that rabies detected in cattle and hogs in the said province came from dog bites infected with the viral disease.