No heat exhaustion cases in Phl so far —DOH

No cases of heat exhaustion have been reported in the Philippines so far due to the hot weather, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

“To date, there has been no reported case of heat exhaustion in the country,” the DOH said in a Viber message to reporters on Tuesday.

Several areas in the country have directed all public elementary and high schools to shift to online mode of learning due to the expected scorching temperatures.

From face-to-face classes, the public schools including those in the Alternative Learning System in Quezon City were ordered to shift to blended learning.

Meanwhile, to prevent heat stroke, the DOH advised to move a person to a cool or a place with shade.

The DOH has also advised to remove clothing that adds heat to the body when going out; apply a cold compress to the person’s armpits, groin, neck, and, back; and soak the person in cold water, if possible.

The public is also advised to avoid leaving the house at noon.

If there are walks and errands, do them in the morning or in the afternoon.

The DOH also recommended staying hydrated, drinking plenty of water, as well as wearing light and loose clothes so that the body does not overheat.