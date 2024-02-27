Teves ‘red notice’ may lead to arrest, says DoJ

The Department of Justice on Monday stressed that once the International Criminal Police Organization issues a “red notice,” it would pave the way for the arrest of expelled Negros Oriental Third District Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said that the Interpol had already issued a “blue notice” against Teves last 19 February. The “blue notice” requests countries “to locate, identify or obtain information on a person of interest in a criminal investigation.”

As for the “red notice,” it asks countries “to seek the location and arrest of a person wanted by a legal jurisdiction or an international tribunal with a view to his/her extradition.”

Remulla said that the “blue notice” will be converted into a “red notice” because Teves is undocumented already.

Last 8 February, the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 51 issued an order for the cancellation of Teves’ passport which is considered “final and executory.”

The former solon, who has yet to return to the Philippines, faces charges in court for the 4 March 2023 shooting in Pamplona, Negros Oriental that led to deaths of 10 persons including Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo as well as injury to eight other individuals.

Multiple murder has been filed against Teves in the deaths of three persons in Negros Oriental in 2019.

Remulla said Teves remains in Timor-Leste where he is seeking asylum, as per information he has received but declined to give a time as to when Teves will be brought back to the Philippines.