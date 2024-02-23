‘JAPAN-PHILIPPINES: UGNAYANG PUSO SA PUSO

Today, I am honored to share the collective joy of the Japanese people with every Filipino as we celebrate the 64th birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan.

This momentous occasion signifies a fresh opportunity for Japan and the Philippines to cultivate stronger friendships and cooperation. Ties between Japan and the Philippines extend to a wide range of levels.

Last year, preliminary figures showed that the number of tourists from the Philippines to Japan reached a record high of approximately 620,000, surpassing the pre-pandemic level. Last July, the Philippines was the top ASEAN country for tourist arrivals in Japan.

Exchange through sports and culture has become even more active, as evidenced by the tri-nation co-hosting of the Basketball World Cup with Indonesia.

The relationship between our two countries was not realized without the Filipino people’s spirit of forgiveness for the unfortunate history of the past. With this sentiment in mind, the Japanese community in the Philippines organized an event at the Libingan ng mga Bayani last July to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the pardon of Japanese war criminals, in honor of former President Elpidio Quirino.

Since I arrived in the Philippines as Ambassador to the Philippines at the end of November 2020, Japan-Philippines relations have gone beyond traditional areas and made great progress in a variety of new areas.

During this time, the warm and resolute support of many Philippine government leaders, members of Congress, the media, people involved in culture and sports, and the Filipino people have served as the driving force for building a new dynamic relationship between Japan and the Philippines.

While Japan and the Philippines have traditionally deepened our relationship in the fields of business, economic cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges, recent years also witnessed the progress of our security and defense cooperation.

Our countries face the common challenge of unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, respectively. Some argue that countries outside the region should not get involved in the issues surrounding the South China Sea.

However, these issues that can directly impact peace and stability in the region are legitimate concerns of the international community, including Japan. If the status quo is changed by force or coercion in this region, the effects will be felt far beyond the region.

A peaceful and stable South China Sea, allowing Filipino fishermen to operate in the same environment as before, is crucial for regional and global peace and prosperity.

In this context, multilateral cooperation among like-minded countries is underway to protect fundamental principles such as freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea.

I extend my sincere appreciation to the Filipino people, as your strong determination to uphold the Free and Open Indo-Pacific has made these multilateral cooperations possible.

In terms of economic cooperation, the government and the private sector of Japan have expressed full support for the economic development plans spearheaded by the President Marcos administration, including the “Build Better More” policy.

Moving forward, Japan is fully committed to contributing to the construction of important infrastructure projects such as the Metro Manila Subway, the North-South Commuter Railway, and the Davao Bypass, as well as the provision of additional brand-new patrol vessels for the Philippine Coast Guard.

It is also crucial to further deepen business relations between our private sectors through further Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Japan welcomes ongoing efforts to improve the investment and business environment under the leadership of President Marcos and Secretary Frederic Go, with the full cooperation of the congressional leaders.

I am convinced that reducing uncertainty by enhancing transparency and efficiency in tax and regulatory administration and consequently offering a more favorable investment environment compared to other ASEAN countries will lead to a steady and substantial increase of FDI in the Philippines — a country with immense potential.

Prime Minister Kishida’s visit to the Philippines last November was another highlight of our bilateral relations. He became the first Japanese Prime Minister to deliver a policy speech titled “Heart-to-heart Ties for the Next Generation” at the Joint Session of the Philippine Senate and House of Representatives. In his speech, Prime Minister Kishida expressed his determination to work with the Philippines to protect and defend “human dignity”.

Japan is grateful to the Philippine Senate and the House of Representatives for giving Prime Minister Kishida this historic opportunity. During the Summit Meeting, two leaders agreed to begin negotiations for the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), aiming to facilitate cooperation between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF). Upon conclusion of the negotiations, the Philippines will become Japan’s first RAA signatory among Asian countries. In addition, it was agreed that the Philippines would be the first recipient of the Official Security Assistance (OSA), accompanied by the provision of coastal radar systems.

Mindanao peace process is an integral part of the “heart-to-heart” relationship between us. Over the past two decades, Japan has steadfastly supported the progress of the peace process through the implementation of more than 100 projects totaling approximately US$515 million and valuing the relationship of trust with many stakeholders. As the peace process steadily progresses towards the significant milestone of establishing an autonomous Bangsamoro government next year, Japan remains committed to ensuring lasting peace and prosperity in Mindanao.

The world is still in turmoil and uncertainty. That is why I look forward to Japan and the Philippines, who share heart-to-heart ties and fundamental values and principles, joining hands with like-minded countries to contribute to peace and prosperity in our region and the world.

Under the strong leadership of both countries, I wish for a year in which cooperation between Japan and the Philippines will grow to even greater heights.

