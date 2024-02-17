PCG, BFAR in Bajo visibility mission

The National Security Council on Friday said the Philippines will start a rotational deployment of vessels at Bajo de Masinloc (Panatag or Scarborough Shoal) in the West Philippine Sea this month.

National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Año, in a statement, said the move is part of the country’s “decisive action” to protect and secure the fishermen in the area as well as to ensure food security in the country.

“The national government has directed the Philippine Coast Guard and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to deploy their vessels for rotational deployment at the BDM starting this month,” Año said.

To recall, a PCG vessel, the BRP Teresa Magbanua, recently completed a nine-day patrol in the shoal from 1 to 9 February.

The BFAR’s BRP Datu Tamblot, on the other hand, has had an ongoing patrol operation in the area since 14 February.

“These efforts aim to ensure the safety and security of our Filipino fishermen in their traditional fishing grounds,” Año said.

He said the PCG and BFAR have also been directed to distribute food packs and groceries to the fishermen during their patrols.

The government vessels will also provide fuel to the fishermen.

Meanwhile, Año denied the recent statement of the Chinese Coast Guard that it drove away the BFAR and PCG vessels from the shoal for “intruding into Chinese waters.”

“The National Security Council reaffirms the Philippines’ sovereign rights and jurisdiction over Bajo de Masinloc and its surrounding waters within the Philippine exclusive economic zone,” Año said.

He stressed that the Philippines’ sovereign rights over the BDM are recognized under international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award, which China continues to ignore.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea which overlaps the waters that under international law rightfully belong to the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam and Indonesia.

“It is crucial to emphasize that the activities of the Filipino fishermen and the PCG and BFAR vessels in BDM are fully compliant with national laws and consistent with the Philippines’ position on the West Philippine Sea,” Año said.

The tension between China and the Philippines is increasing as both sides exchange accusations over a series of incidents in the West Philippine Sea.

Despite these challenges, Año said the PCG and BFAR vessels will remain professional in “dealing with any unlawful and provocative behavior” by the CCG and Chinese maritime militia vessels.

He said the country, through the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea, will maintain diplomacy in responding to China’s continuing disregard of the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea or COLREGs.

“The NTFWPS reassures the Filipino people that our member agencies are fully dedicated to upholding our commitment to the President and the nation,” Año said.

“Through a comprehensive whole-of-government approach, we stand unwavering in our mission to protect our sovereignty and safeguard our national interests in the West Philippine Sea,” he added.