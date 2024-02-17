NATION

NBI breaks illegal fertilizer trade

NBI breaks illegal fertilizer trade

Two individuals were arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation’s Pampanga District Office for the alleged unauthorized sale of fertilizers, a violation punishable under Presidential Decree 1144.

The NBI-PAMDO, acting on information, targeted Eugene Quiambao, a fertilizer dealer and Roy Ramos, proprietor of Greenfields Agri Trading in Talavera, Nueva Ecija.

Intelligence reports showed the rampant circulation of illicit fertilizers in the region.

On 6 February 2024,

NBI-PAMDO, with the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority under the Department of Agriculture and the 301st Special Mission Group of the 300th Air Intelligence Security Wing of the Philippine Air Force conducted a joint entrapment operation, supported by

NBI-Cabanatuan District Office.

The operation led to the confiscation of approximately 2,448 sacks of unregistered fertilizers, valued at around P3,200,000. The FPA, following the bust, issued a statement certifying that Greenfields lacked authorization to vend any fertilizer brands, inputs or pesticides.

Related Stories

No stories found.

Subscribe to Our Newspaper

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph