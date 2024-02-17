NBI breaks illegal fertilizer trade

Two individuals were arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation’s Pampanga District Office for the alleged unauthorized sale of fertilizers, a violation punishable under Presidential Decree 1144.

The NBI-PAMDO, acting on information, targeted Eugene Quiambao, a fertilizer dealer and Roy Ramos, proprietor of Greenfields Agri Trading in Talavera, Nueva Ecija.

Intelligence reports showed the rampant circulation of illicit fertilizers in the region.

On 6 February 2024,

NBI-PAMDO, with the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority under the Department of Agriculture and the 301st Special Mission Group of the 300th Air Intelligence Security Wing of the Philippine Air Force conducted a joint entrapment operation, supported by

NBI-Cabanatuan District Office.

The operation led to the confiscation of approximately 2,448 sacks of unregistered fertilizers, valued at around P3,200,000. The FPA, following the bust, issued a statement certifying that Greenfields lacked authorization to vend any fertilizer brands, inputs or pesticides.