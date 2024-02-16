Bong Go leads Typhoon Egay relief efforts in Pontevedra

The office of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go extended further assistance to typhoon victims in Negros Occidental on Wednesday, 14 February. This latest effort focused on the town of Pontevedra.

Just a day prior, on 13 February, Go's office had already provided aid to victims in the towns of Ilog, Candoni, and Hinoba-an, also within Negros Occidental.

The relief activity was held at the town’s municipal gym, where Go’s Malasakit Team gave 38 typhoon victims snacks, grocery packs, vitamins, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball. There were also select recipients of shoes and a mobile phone.

Meanwhile, through Go's initiative, the National Housing Authority extended emergency housing assistance to qualified beneficiaries to help them further rebuild.

“Bibigyan po kayo ng NHA ng (housing) assistance, pambili po ito ng kagamitan ng housing materials tulad ng pako o yero para sa pagsasaayos ng inyong bahay,” Go explained.

“Itong programa ng NHA ay isinulong ko noon at patuloy na sinusuportahang maimplementa ngayon upang mas marami pang mga biktima ng sakuna ang makapagpatayo ng maayos na bahay at makabangon muli mula sa trahedya,” he added.

Furthermore, Go filed Senate Bill No. 188 to establish a Department of Disaster Resilience, highlighting the importance of a focused and collaborative strategy for handling disasters. He outlined the mandate of this proposed department, including pre-disaster readiness, collaboration with local government units, and post-disaster recovery initiatives.

Late last year, Go is a co-sponsor and one of the authors of SBN 2451, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act. The proposed bill was primarily sponsored by Senator Jinggoy Estrada. Initially based on the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill previously filed by Go, this legislation seeks to create permanent and fully-equipped evacuation centers nationwide.

Meanwhile, Go also acknowledged the local government of Pontevedra, headed by Mayor Joemar Alonso, for their service to their constituents.

As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go mentioned a Malasakit Center at Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod City, offering government medical assistance for those in need.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. This one-stop shop aims to support underprivileged patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. According to DOH, the Malasakit Centers program has benefitted more or less ten million Filipinos, with 159 Malasakit Centers established nationwide.

He then shared that Super Health Centers will be established in 31 key areas in Negros Occidental. A Super Health Center is designed to prioritize primary care, consultations, and early detection of health issues. Through the collective efforts of the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide.

Go, likewise, principally sponsored RA 11564, which led to the establishment of the Bacolod City General Hospital. This law was officially signed by former president Rodrigo Duterte in 2021.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, aims to deliver enhanced public service to the province as he supported the construction of a revetment, multi-purpose public facilities, and several road maintenance initiatives in Bacolod City and the construction of a multi-purpose building and concreting of a local road in the town of Don Salvador Benedicto.

Other initiatives Go pushed for include constructing multi-purpose buildings in Calatrava and Himamaylan City, road maintenance in Bago City, and constructing a new infectious diseases wing at the Teresita L. Jalandoni Provincial Hospital in Silay City.