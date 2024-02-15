DPWH completes construction of flood control structure in Ilocos Sur

The Department of Public Works and Highways on Thursday said it has completed the construction of flood control infrastructure in Candon, Ilocos Sur.

According to DPWH, the new Villarica-Bagar-Caterman-Flood Control Revetment Structure seeks to protect flood-prone areas in Candon, Ilocos Sur.

DPWH Region 1 Director Ronnel Tan said the completion of another 446-meter concrete revetment infrastructure now protects the agricultural community of Barangay Caterman from the adverse impacts of flooding, especially during prolonged rainstorms and intense typhoons.

"This flood control structure mitigates the risks of soil erosion and destruction of properties brought by the overflowing of the Candon River," Tan said.

"With the newly added river wall, residents are ensured of their safety, especially during rainy and typhoon season," he added.

The 50-million flood mitigation project began construction in April 2023 and was completed in September 2023 by the DPWH Ilocos Sur 2nd District Engineering Office.