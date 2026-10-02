The facility is part of a 2025-2029 project aimed at improving the livelihoods and incomes of marginal farmers and farmer organizations across Central Luzon.

Once completed, the center will provide shared office spaces, processing facilities, mentorship, capacity-building programs and connections to financing and business opportunities. It will also serve as a venue for knowledge sharing and the adoption of relevant Korean approaches to agribusiness development.

Assistant Secretary for Agribusiness, Marketing, and Consumer Affairs Genevieve E. Velicaria-Guevarra said the facility could help farmers transition from being producers to becoming entrepreneurs.

“I believe that the establishment of this Agribusiness Incubation Center is especially meaningful because it responds to one of the most important challenges facing our agricultural sector today, and that is: How do we help our farmers move beyond production and become successful entrepreneurs? They need an environment where they can develop their ideas, learn from others, and turn promising agricultural ventures into successful and sustainable businesses. Through this facility, it will provide an enabling environment for farmers and emerging agripreneurs as they navigate the critical stages of establishing and growing their enterprises.”

KOICA Country Director Jung Youngsun said the partnership aims to build a more productive and competitive agricultural sector while increasing farmer incomes and strengthening rural communities.

The center is expected to connect farmers with government agencies, markets, financing institutions and other agribusiness stakeholders.