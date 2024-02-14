OP fetes JPE on 100th birthday

The Office of the President has extended warm birthday wishes to Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile, who celebrated his 100th birthday on Wednesday.

"The Office of the President extends warm birthday wishes to our Chief Presidential Legal Counsel, Juan Ponce Enrile," OP wrote on its official Facebook Page.

"Your tireless efforts in serving our country are a constant inspiration to us all. Wishing you a year filled with joy and good health," the office added.

Enrile is expected to receive a P100,000 monetary gift from the national government as part of the incentive initiative for centenarians in the country.

The former senator is not only an experienced politician but also a legal expert renowned for his keen intellect and insightful perspectives.

Throughout his tenure as defense chief during the Marcos administration and his four consecutive terms in the Senate, Enrile has left an enduring impact on the country's political landscape.

Enrile, a graduate of both the University of the Philippines and Harvard Law School, started his government career as a Finance Undersecretary and was later assigned to other governmental positions, notably serving as Justice Secretary in 1968.

He also assumed the role of defense minister in the 1970s when Marcos Jr.'s father, the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., declared martial law.

The former lawmaker, however, played a pivotal role in the 1986 EDSA Revolution, which led to the overthrow of the elder Marcos regime.

In 2019, Enrile attempted to return to the Senate but fell short of securing a seat. Subsequently, he assumed the role of chief legal counsel in the Cabinet of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in July 2022.

His remarkable dedication to serving the government is evident as he holds the distinction of being the oldest serving public servant, yet he continues to actively participate in hours-long meetings with regularity.