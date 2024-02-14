BuCor launches cashless system to curb prison corruption, illegal activities

In a bid to further improve the current situation of persons deprived of liberty, the Bureau of Corrections yesterday said services such as massage and beauty parlors will be available, allowing inmates to access haircut and grooming services.

Aside from this, kiosks will be established within prison facilities to enable PDLs to purchase food and refreshments.

This was announced by BuCor Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. during the implementation of a cashless system for inmates and personnel.

The cashless scheme aimed to eradicate corruption and illegal activities linked to cash transactions within prison facilities.

The rollout of this initiative commenced at the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City, with plans underway to expand the program to the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City and other penitentiaries in the near future.

Under this cashless system, persons deprived of liberty will be provided with passbooks for depositing funds, which they can utilize for purchases at the Inmate Post Exchange, and to monitor their transactions.

BuCor chief Gregorio Catapang Jr. explained in an interview that inmates will have access to a weekly allowance of P2,000.

Catapang disclosed that the primary goal of the cashless system is to prevent PDLs from possessing money that could be used for illicit activities such as gambling and drug purchases.

“The system is designed to eliminate corruption and illegal activities associated with cash transactions within prison camps. This policy not only restricts prisoners but also prohibits corrections officers from handling cash. Additionally, it aims to instill discipline among Bureau personnel, discouraging them from managing PDL funds,” Catapang stated.