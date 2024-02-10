NHA pledges full support for Bagong Pilipinas campaign

The National Housing Authority vowed over the weekend its all-out support for the Bagong Pilipinas campaign of the Marcos Jr. administration through the back-to-back implementation of its housing and emergency housing assistance programs for the first quarter of 2024.

In solidarity with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call to action, NHA General Manager Joeben Tai is set to lead a series of events for the Authority, starting with the financial aid distribution for Typhoon Egay victims in Negros Occidental on 13-16 February, as well as to families from the provinces of Antique and Aklan on 17 February.

Under the Emergency Housing Assistance Program, 482 Visayan families will receive cash aid from the Authority this month to help them rebuild their homes after being victims of a disaster that struck their communities.

Aside from the EHAP distribution dates in Visayas, the NHA West Sector Office will also provide cash assistance to calamity-stricken families in the last week of February.

266 families from Manila will receive P20,000 each, while 91 beneficiaries from Mandaluyong will be provided P10,000. The expedited cash distribution is being done under the directive of the President to prioritize quality service for the Filipino people.

Meanwhile, the Authority will participate in the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair in Siquijor on 17-18 February; Sultan Kudarat on 24-25 February; Oriental Mindoro on 9-10 March; and Butuan City on 15-16 March.

The NHA will conduct a ceremonial turnover of housing units for five (5) beneficiaries during the Sultan Kudarat leg of the fair. The BPSF is currently the country’s biggest service caravan and is home to the government’s flagship programs such as Kadiwa ng Pangulo, Passport on Wheels, social services, and housing programs, among others.

Recently, the NHA joined the Lab for All Caravan of First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos held in San Fernando City, La Union. The Authority conducted an information drive to facilitate inquiries on government housing programs and provided five housing allocation slots to qualified beneficiaries.

The event was graced by the First Lady, La Union Vice Governor Maria Eduardo Ortega, and NHA Region I Acting Regional Manager Engr. Jefferson F. Ganado as a representative of NHA GM Tai.

The National Housing Authority has been a partner agency of the Lab for All Caravan since October 2023.