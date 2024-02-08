Japan grant provides refrigerated truck for small-scale farmers in Ilocos Norte

On 8 February 2024, Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko signed a grant contract under Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects 1 during a ceremony held at his official residence.

The total grant amount of $46,244 or P2,605,892 was approved for the project titled “The Project for the Provision of a Refrigerated Delivery Truck for Small-scale Farmers in Ilocos Norte”. The ceremony was graced by Matthew J. Marcos Manotoc, Governor of Ilocos Norte.

In his message during the ceremony, Koshikawa conveyed Japan’s commitment as the Philippines’ strategic and devoted partner in achieving sustainable and inclusive growth. He shared his hope that this project will help Ilocos Norte play a crucial role in leading the institutionalization of the temperature-controlled supply chain and boosting benefits for both producers and consumers in the Philippines.

Small-scale farmers in Ilocos Norte struggle with limited access to transportation for their crops, relying mainly on middlemen and rented vehicles. This dependence results in high brokerage fees, fewer market options and crop loss due to unfavorable transportation conditions.

Through this GGP project, the Bacarra Multi-Purpose Cooperative will be able to procure a refrigerated truck for small-scale farmers. This initiative will assist them in enhancing their supply operations, gaining better access to the food value chain, and ultimately increasing their incomes.

As the top ODA donor for the Philippines, the Government of Japan launched the GGP scheme in the Philippines in 1989 to reduce poverty and help various communities engage in grassroots activities. The project is the newest addition to the 561 grassroots projects that have already been implemented by the GGP.

Japan believes that these projects will strengthen the friendship between Japan and the Philippines and contribute to sustaining strategic partnerships between the two countries.