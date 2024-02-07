Bong Go aids couples during Kasalang Bayan in Quezon City

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has extended his warmest congratulations to the 78 newlywed couples who participated in the Kasalang Bayan, a mass wedding ceremony held at Faustino Court in Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City, and was organized by Councilor Mikey Belmonte, on Saturday, February 3.

The event saw numerous couples tie the knot in a collective ceremony designed to foster community spirit and allow couples to formalize their unions without the burden of excessive expenses.

Senator Go praised Councilor Belmonte for the initiative, highlighting the importance of such events in promoting family values and social unity within the community. "Marriage is a beautiful commitment between two people, and it's heartwarming to see so many couples take this significant step together," Senator Go remarked. "I commend Councilor Belmonte and his team for their dedication to making this day special for every couple involved."

The Kasalang Bayan event not only offered couples the chance to marry but also gave them free wedding essentials from Councilor Belmonte, including rings and grocery packs. Meanwhile, Go's Malasakit Team provided select recipients shirts and balls for basketball and volleyball.

Furthermore, Go, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography encouraged individuals seeking health-related support to visit any of the 11 Malasakit Centers in the city.

To make the government's healthcare assistance programs more accessible, Go launched the Malasakit Centers program in 2018. This initiative was then institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, for which Go was the principal author and sponsor.

The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop, enabling indigent Filipinos to effortlessly avail themselves of medical assistance from the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. There are currently 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide that have assisted around ten million Filipinos, according to the DOH.

Malasakit Centers in Quezon City are located at the Lung Center of the Philippines, Novaliches District Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children's Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC), Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC), Philippine Orthopedic Center, National Children's Hospital, Philippine National Police General Hospital, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC).

Go also championed the establishment of Super Health Centers across the country to enhance the accessibility of basic medical services, especially for impoverished individuals. Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, local government units, and the DOH, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024.

Led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, DOH is the lead implementing agency that identifies the strategic areas where Super Health Centers will be constructed, including six barangays in the city.

Moreover, Go is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of the recently passed RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals.

As part of his efforts to uplift the life of Quezon City residents, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has supported several projects, including constructing multipurpose buildings, road rehabilitation, installation of streetlights, drainage improvement, and flood control structures in several barangays.

He also supported the repair of Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center Road Network and the acquisition of an ambulance, a dump truck, and four multicabs. Lastly, he also helped secure funding for the vertical expansion of a new emergency building at the Philippine Heart Center and EAMC.

For the Philippine Orthopedic Center, Go helped secure the funds for the construction of the rehabilitation building and the acquisition of medical equipment. Lastly, Go also supported the construction of the Nurses’ Home and some hospital improvements for VMMC.

