Benguet power firm appeals cleanliness

BAGUIO CITY — The Benguet Electric Cooperative — the power distributor in the Province of Benguet and Baguio City — has expressed its concern over trash that are being dumped on the areas surrounding the Upper Agno River as it poses danger to the operation of its 3.24-megawatt Man-asok Hydro-Electric Power Plant in Man-asok, Buguias, Benguet.

During a recent inspection by personnel of Beneco, they saw plastic bottles, cellophane, vegetables refuse and trimmings, clothing and disposable diapers near the MHEPP.

They added that garbage may clog the weir intake and desander of the plant when they will be carried to the facility by strong waters brought by strong rains and typhoons.