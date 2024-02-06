LATEST

Senate panels hold joint hearings

LOOK: The Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, joint with Games and Amusement, and Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, began public hearings on an incident involving a security guard assaulting a motorcycle rider (by Senator JV Ejercito), safeguarding the rights and dignity of the perya industry (by Senator Ronald dela Rosa), and mandatory compliance of security agency (by Senator Raffy Tulfo) on Tuesday, 6 February 2024. Senator Ronald dela Rosa presides over the inquiries.